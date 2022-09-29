World Maritime Day 2022: Know history, significance and theme

Every year on the final Thursday in September, which falls on 29th this year, people around the world commemorate World Maritime Day to recognise the hard work of those who work in the maritime industry. The English team ‘maritime’ originates from the Latin word ‘maritimus,’ which means ‘of the sea.’ The day sheds light on the role seafarers, service agents, and marine officials play in our personal life. Sea life is undoubtedly challenging given the strain of working long hours for uncertain compensation and being away from home.

Theme

The theme for this year is ‘New technologies for greener shipping’. The need to promote a green transition of the maritime industry into a sustainable future while leaving no one behind is reflected in this year’s theme for the day. It offers a chance to concentrate on the significance of a sustainable maritime industry and the necessity to rebuild better and more sustainably in a post-pandemic world.

The 2022 theme will also enable a variety of initiatives to focus on particular issues relating to the promotion of inclusive innovation and the adoption of new technology to aid in the marine industry’s need for a greener transition.

History

A strategy for future sustainable green economic growth in a sustainable manner must include the development of a safe, secure, and effective international shipping industry. More than 80 per cent of world trade is delivered to people and communities via maritime trade.

In 1948, the International Maritime Organization (IMO) was founded to oversee the shipping sector. The IMO upholds a thorough structure that covers technological collaboration, environmental regulation, legal recourse, and safety for every member of its workforce. The first World Maritime Day was observed on 17 March, 1978 to commemorate the day on which the IMO Convention came into effect.

Significance

One of the IMO’s top priorities for the upcoming years is the promotion of sustainable shipping and marine development. Therefore, the development and implementation of international standards covering several issues will support IMO’s commitment to providing the institutional framework required for a green and sustainable global maritime transportation system. These issues include energy efficiency, new technology and innovation, maritime education and training, maritime security, maritime traffic management, and the development of maritime infrastructure.

