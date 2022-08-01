World Lung Cancer Day 2022: All you need to know about its history and significance

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), lung cancer accounts for nearly one in five cancer deaths. While lung cancer and breast cancer are reportedly diagnosed at the same rate (11.6 percent), lung cancer takes more lives yearly than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined.

World Lung Cancer Day, marked annually on 1 August, aims to raise and create awareness about lung cancer. The main purpose of the day is to educate people about the habits and the factors that can cause lung cancer.

History

The day was first organised in 2012 by the Forum of International Respiratory Societies in association with the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) and the American College of Chest Physicians.

The campaign focuses on all those who have been diagnosed with the disease and even those who have recovered from it and works to provide support to all of them. The IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) is the largest organisation in the world and is one of its kind to deal with lung cancer. Their main objective to celebrate the day is to inform people about the major causes of lung cancer, including smoking and exposure to asbestos, uranium, arsenic, etc.

Significance

The survival rate in lung cancer is also believed to be the lowest and hence, the best way is to take all the measures to prevent it.

For that, one needs guidance and awareness and spreading that is the primary motive behind the observance of this important day. It encourages people to adopt a good lifestyle for the prevention of this dangerous disease. Those who have recovered from it can make others aware about the causes and thus, contribute in the fight against lung cancer.

