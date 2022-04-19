World Liver Day 2022: Messages to share with your friends, family on the occasion

Given that the liver serves so many crucial functions in our body, from maintaining blood sugar levels to aiding digestion, it is critical that it is taken care of

World Liver Day is annually marked on 19 April to raise awareness about liver diseases. Given that the organ serves so many crucial functions in our body, from maintaining blood sugar levels to aiding digestion, it is critical that everyone treats it with care.

Many people, however, are still unaware of the infections and diseases that can result from being negligent towards your liver. Sharing information and knowledge about the second-largest organ of the body would only help to make this day a success.

Here are some messages for you to share with your friends, family and relatives on the occasion:

- Don't ignore your health; it's your responsibility to get a check-up on World Liver Day. Love your liver and you'll live a longer life!

- We can easily avoid liver diseases by being cautious and practising healthy habits.

- On World Liver Day, let us educate more people about the causes and consequences of liver disease.

- Why expose ourselves to liver diseases when we can protect ourselves? Let us make a vow to take good care of our bodies on World Liver Day.

- World Liver Day acts as a reminder to keep aware of and knowledgeable about liver diseases.

- On World Liver Day, let us stand alongside all those suffering from liver ailments and let them know they are not alone in their fight.

- If you want to live a healthy life and make a difference in the world, it's time to start taking care of yourself.

- You won't always be able to detect Hepatitis signs, so be cautious. Learn more about your organ on this World Liver Day.

