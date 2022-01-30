United for Dignity, the theme for this year, has been picked to make everyone realise that people affected by leprosy are entitled to lead a dignified life free from stigma

Every year the last Sunday of January is dedicated to the observation of World Leprosy Day. This year the event is being marked on 30 January, which is the last Sunday of January, 2022.

As the world gears up to commemorate the global initiative, let's find out more about the World Leprosy Day by taking a look at its theme, history and significance:

Theme:

'United for Dignity' is the chosen theme for World Leprosy Day 2022. This theme stems from the drive to make everyone realise that people affected by leprosy are entitled to lead a dignified life free from stigma.

History:

The history of this global day dates back to 1954. It was French philanthropist and writer, Raoul Follereau who conceived of this global campaign to spread information and generate awareness about leprosy amid people all across the world to alleviate the discrimination faced by those suffering from leprosy. The motive was to bring about a change in the mindset and attitude of people who inflict mental and physical trauma on leprosy patients.

As per India Today, India celebrates World Leprosy Day on 30 January on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Follereau, in fact chose 30 January to pay tribute to Gandhi's contribution towards society. Gandhi was compassionate towards people afflicted with leprosy.

Leprosy is a disease that is caused by bacillus Mycobacterium leprae. A Norwegian physician named Gerhard Henrik Armauer Hansen proved that the disease is caused by bacteria and is not hereditary. Hence, it was also named "Hansen's Disease", to honour the physician's findings.

Significance:

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), leprosy is an infectious skin and nerve disease and can also lead to depression. Moreover, people affected by the disease undergo immense mental trauma due to the attitude of others around them. They experience isolation, social stigma and marginalisation, which adds to their depression.

World Leprosy Day intends to eradicate this mindset and raise awareness and compassion among society about leprosy patients. The fact that leprosy is curable needs to be communicated to the public in order to advocate mental well-being of patients suffering from this illness. The significance of this day lies in the fact that no leprosy patient should experience social exclusion. They must not be ostracised from their community and face harsh battles all alone owing to the disease.

