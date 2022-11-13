World Kindness Day 2022: History, significance, quotes and ways to be kind

World Kindness Day is marked across the globe to promote the importance of being kind to one another. This special day is celebrated on 13 November every year as part of the World Kindness Movement. It is observed to make the world a better place by celebrating and promoting good deeds among people. The day also pledges acts of kindness, either as individuals or as an organisation. Apart from spreading kindness, the day further aims to highlight the good deeds in the community. These good deeds help in bridging the gap between religion, gender and race. India celebrates World Kindness Day along with a few other countries such as the United States (US), Canada, Japan, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

History and significance

In 1998, World Kindness Day was first commemorated by an organisation called – The World Kindness Movement. It was formed of like-minded kindness organisations from around the world at a Tokyo conference in 1997. It was in the year 1998 when the day became an annual observance. With each passing year, the kindness movement gained popularity and acceptance from across the globe.

According to reports, the UK kindness movement began in 2005 while Singapore joined the initiative in 2009. From there, other countries joined the movement – Australia in 2012, France in 2015, and the USA in 2018. By 2019, the World Kindness Movement had reached 27 different countries.

Being kind is a win-win situation, especially during a hard time. Small efforts can make a big difference in people’s lives. There are various ways in which one can project kindness as well as inspire others to do the same. If one follows a kind act every day, the world will be a better place to live.

Quotes to share

-We can’t help everyone, but everyone can help someone – Ronald Reagan, 40th president of the United States.

-Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you – Princess Diana, Princess of Wales – the first wife of King Charles III.

-Do things for people not because of who they are or what they do in return, but because of who you are – Harold S. Kushner, prominent American rabbi, and author.

Here are a few ways to be kind to others

1. Express empathy and be a good listener.

2. Surprise loved ones with unexpected gifts, visits, or even a phone call.

3. Talk to your friend or family who comes to you for assistance.

4. Set a good example around your friends and family, especially children.

5. Offer a helping hand first when you see others are reluctant.

6. Give someone an honest compliment, it will make him/her happy.

