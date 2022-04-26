World Intellectual Property Day: History, theme and significance

The day was finalised by the World Intellectual Property Office to create awareness how IP can be used by the youth to create a better and more sustainable future

World Intellectual Property Day is celebrated on 26 April with an objective to highlight the importance of intellectual property (IP) and how it encourages creativity and innovation. The day is also called World IP Day.

The day was finalised by the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) to create awareness how IP can be used by the youth to create a better and more sustainable future.

The day gives an opportunity to WIPO, inventors and enterprises to discuss and interact with each other about emerging innovations that will help shape the world and also improve the lives of people and what role intellectual property rights can play in the same.

World Intellectual Property Day 2022 Theme:

According to WIPO, young people are gearing up to tackle new innovation challenges and using their energy, ingenuity, curiosity and creativity to lead the world towards a better and more sustainable future.

To mark youth-led innovation and creativity, the theme for World IP Day 2022 is ‘IP and Youth: Innovating for a Better Future.’

History:

The World Intellectual Property Office, a specialised self-funded agency of the United Nations, is responsible for developing a balanced and approachable international intellectual property (IP) system.

WIPO's member states finalised 26 April to mark World Intellectual Property Day celebrations in 2000. The date marks the anniversary the WIPO Convention came into existence in 1970. The Convention is aimed at minimising the gap between IP as a business/ legal concept and its relevance in people's lives.

Significance:

Every year, WIPO works together with different government and non-government organisations, community groups and individuals to organise events on this day. Stage concerts, essay competitions, seminars and lectures are organised in many universities to spread awareness among people about intellectual property rights and its benefits. Various exhibitions also take place in museums, art galleries, schools and other educational and cultural institutions to highlight the links between innovation and intellectual property rights.

