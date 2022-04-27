World Immunisation Week 2022: 5 facts about vaccines that you should know

Deadly diseases that seem to be eradicated make a comeback when immunisation rates drop

World immunisation Week is celebrated by the World Health Organization every year during the last week of April (24 to 30 April). Its main objective is to encourage and promote the use of vaccines to protect communities from diseases. Millions of lives are saved around the world by vaccination each year.

WHO works with countries around the globe to raise awareness about the value of vaccines and ensures that the governments obtain the necessary guidance and support to implement high-quality immunisation programmes. The ultimate goal of World immunisation Week is to protect more people from vaccine-preventable diseases.

Here are 5 things that you need to know about vaccinations:

1. Immunisation through vaccines is the safest way to protect yourself against a disease.

Whatever you may read or hear, vaccines produce an immune response that is similar to the immune response produced by a natural infection, but without the serious risks of death or disability linked to an infection.

2. It is best to get vaccinated, even if you feel the risk of infection is low.

Deadly diseases that seem to be eradicated make a comeback when immunisation rates drop. Only by making sure that everyone gets their jabs can help us eradicate vaccine-preventable diseases. We all need to be responsible and fulfill our responsibility of getting vaccinated.

3. Combined vaccines are safe

Giving several vaccines at the same time does not have a negative impact on a child’s immune system. It reduces discomfort for the child as well as the resources. Children get more exposed to antigens from a common cold than they are from vaccines.

4 . Deadly diseases would return, if vaccination is stopped

Even with improved access to hygiene, sanitation and safe water, infections still spread. When we are not vaccinated, infectious diseases that are now uncommon can quickly come back and spread.

5. Vaccines can be given during mild illnesses

Vaccines are safe to be given during any mild illnesses. But, children with moderate or severe illnesses should wait till they get better before getting the dose.

