World Hypertension Day: Some yoga asanas to lower blood pressure

Hypertension or elevated blood pressure is a serious medical condition that increases the risks of heart, brain, and other diseases. Hypertension is often called a silent killer, one that usually doesn't have many symptoms but can have the most impact on an individual's health.

To raise awareness about Hypertension and how deadly this disease is, 17 May is marked as World Hypertension Day. The day aims to not only spread awareness about the disease but also ways to keep your blood pressure levels in check and ways to treat it. The annual event was created by World Hypertension League.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of people living with hypertension has doubled since the 1990s and currently stands at 1.28 billion. Given that the number is alarming, it is imperative to note that while there are no noticeable signs of hypertension, many people try to brush away whatever symptoms they have under the garb of work pressure or stress.

Early detection and treatment of hypertension can save you from succumbing to heart diseases. Exercising and working out is the best way to keep your blood pressure levels in control.

As the world observes Hypertension Day today, here are some yoga asanas which you can try to lower blood pressure:

Balasana or child's pose: Keep your legs wider than hip-distance and place your hips your hips towards your heels, bringing your arms forward and chest resting on the mat. The pose helps with movement and provides openness and length, thereby, helping with high blood pressure.

Paschimottanasana or seated forward bend pose: Practice this pose by sitting straight on a mat with your feet spread out in front of you. Press your heels away from your body and inhale. With every exhale, bend forward from your hips, keeping your torso and spine long.

Bhujangasana or cobra pose: This pose helps circulate blood and oxygen. It also helps in relieving stress and promoting the health of your heart. To perform Bhujangasana, lie down on your stomach with your toes flat on the floor. Keep your palms touching the ground and place them under your shoulder. Take a deep breath in and slowly lift your head, chest, and abdomen.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana or bridge pose: This yoga pose helps in regulating blood pressure. Lay flat on the floor with your knees bent, and keep your legs and feet parallel and hip distance apart. Move your feet closer to your hips and raise your hips while inhaling, lifting your pelvic bone.

Sukhasana or easy pose: To practice Sukhasana, you can sit in any seated comfortable position. This asana helps in regulating breathing and provides relief from high blood pressure, as it reduces stress and promotes a peaceful mind.

