The special is dedicated to honouring the sacrifices of all those who choose to serve humanity above all.

In a bid to promote human welfare across the globe, every year 19 August is celebrated as World Humanitarian Day. The special day is dedicated to honouring the sacrifices of all those who choose to serve humanity above all. Amidst the cutthroat challenges of life that take a toll on humanity, the United Nations aims that the day will serve as a reminder of all those sacrifices and works as fuel in reigniting the spirit of mankind. Coming into effect in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), World Humanitarian Day was a part of a resolution on the Coordination of Emergency Assistance of the United Nations.

World Humanitarian Day marks the death of Sergio Vieira de Mello, who was the Special Representative of the Secretary-General to Iraq and was killed in 2003, in a terrorist bombing on Baghdad’s United Nations Headquarters. Besides Sergio, the incident killed 21 humanitarian aid workers in the bombing.

Therefore in 2008, the United Nations General assembly designated the day as World Humanitarian Day to honour the death of all 22 humanitarian workers. As per the official site of World Humanitarian Day, this is a campaign initiated by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and humanitarian partners.

Reportedly, this year's campaign throws light on the thousands of volunteers, professionals, and crisis-affected people, who despite all odds deliver food, water, shelter, urgent healthcare, protection, and much more. This year, the authorities will use digital art to inform people about the stories of those who help them.

Every year the UN marks the day with various meaningful themes. The intention behind the theme is to bring everyone together from across the humanitarian ecosystem to improve and raise awareness for the well-being, survival, and dignity of those who are affected by crises and for the safety of humanitarian workers.

Last year, the day was observed under the theme The Human Race, which urged all to prioritise the severe climate crisis that has gripped several nations.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.