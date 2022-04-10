World Homeopathy Day 2022: From history to significance, here's all you need to know

This year, the day marks the 266th birth anniversary of famous German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann — the founding father of this branch of medicine

World Homeopathy Day is observed on 10 April every year to celebrate the contribution of homeopathy to the world of medicine. The day marks the 266th birth anniversary of famous German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann. Hahnemann is known as the founding father of this branch of medicine.

Apart from esteeming the founder, the day also gives people an opportunity to understand the glorious history of homeopathy and the countless miracles this crucial branch of medicine has been pulling off in the last few centuries. Homeopathy is one of the alternative practices of medicine that generally works by triggering the healing responses of the patient’s own body and causing fewer side effects.

It is believed by the practitioners that any sickness can be healed by inducing symptoms similar to it. Homeopathy medicines dismantle the origin of the disease completely and leave no chance for their revival in patients’ bodies.

History

Hahnemann was a renowned scientist, great scholar, and linguist and he was born in Paris on 10 April in the year 1755. He pioneered these alternative medicines in the late 18th century to heal diseases that seemed to be impossible nuts to crack. Hahnemann passed away on 2 July, 1843.

Significance

The day is observed to boost the success rate and create ways to develop homeopathy and make it a well-known practice of medicine around the globe. World Homeopathy Day is celebrated to spread awareness among people about the advantages of this branch of medicine and to find out the challenges associated with it and to create ways to deal with the challenges for its development and growth.

The Union government has also introduced a separate portfolio named the AYUSH ministry which encourages the Indian traditional branches of medicine like ayurveda, homeopathy, and yoga.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.