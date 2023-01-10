World Hindi Day is celebrated each year to raise awareness about Hindi as an international language around the globe. This day is particularly commemorated by Indian embassies abroad. This day also focuses on developing a passion for the Hindi language. Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world after English and Mandarin according to Statista. It is among the two official languages along with English in India. Hindi is the most spoken language across Indian homes with over 528 million native speakers as per the 2011 census data. It’s not just India where Hindi is spoken. This language is spoken in several other countries as well, such as Mauritius, Suriname, Guyana, Fiji, Trinidad & Tobago, and Nepal.

Writers such as Maithili Sharan Gupta, Kaka Kalelkar, Seth Govindadas, and Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, made significant contributions to make Hindi our official language.

Why is World Hindi Day commemorated on 10 January?

World Hindi Day is commemorated to mark the first-ever World Hindi Conference. The conference was held on 10 January, 1975 in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurated the conference and a total of 122 delegates from 30 countries had participated in the conference. In 2006, Dr Manmohan Singh announced that 10 January will be celebrated as the World Hindi Day every year. This was also the first time when the Ministry of External Affairs began celebrating the day abroad.

On this day, various schools and colleges across India encourage students to take part in many cultural and literary programs. The programs that are held include essays, poem competitions, and letter writing in the language. Special programs to mark this day are not just observed in India but also in Indian embassies across the globe.

Difference between the World Hindi Day and National Hindi Diwas

There is often a confusion between World Hindi Day and National Hindi Diwas. However, these are two different commemorations. National Hindi Diwas marks the adoption of Hindi as one of the official languages by the Indian Constituent Assembly in 1949. This day is celebrated each year on 14 September in India. The Devanagari script of Hindi was adopted as India’s official language under Article 343.

