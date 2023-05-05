Just like maintaining cleanliness around us, taking care of one’s hygiene is also very important for good health. The recent COVID-19 pandemic clearly gave a key reminder of the importance of maintaining hand hygiene. It necessitated our hands to be kept clean and sanitised, especially after coming from outdoors. As our hands come in contact with different objects and surfaces throughout the day, it is very likely that they can easily get infected by microbes and microscopic organisms. Thereafter, maintaining hand hygiene is very important to eliminate these microbes and further reduce the risk of infection. When talking about hand hygiene, one cannot avoid the importance of the World Hand Hygiene Day as marked on 5 May every year.

Launched in a bid to create awareness about maintaining hand hygiene in health care, the WHO annually celebrates World Hand Hygiene Day.

World Hand Hygiene Day: History

The day which holds great significance in people’s lives and health, World Hand Hygiene Day is a global campaign that was launched in 2009 as a part of a major global effort to improve hand hygiene in health care. It was led by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to support healthcare workers and was a natural extension of the WHO First Global Patient Safety Challenge: Clean Care is Safer Care work.

World Hand Hygiene Day: Significance

World Hand Hygiene Day holds major significance as the WHO on this day aims to highlight the role of achieving effective hand hygiene action at the point of care. From encouraging people to make cleaning their hands a habit to encouraging the same among healthcare workers, the day makes a bid to create awareness among all groups of people.

World Hand Hygiene Day 2023

As stated by the WHO, this year’s World Hand Hygiene Day puts civil society organizations (CSOs) in focus and thus calls upon all CSOs and other partner organisations to engage with the campaign and accelerate progress at achieving effective hand hygiene.

WHO’s campaign theme for the day is to accelerate action to prevent infections and antimicrobial resistance in health care and build a culture of safety and quality in which hand hygiene improvement is given high priority.

