World Food Safety Day: History theme and significance, here's all you need to know

World Food Safety Day (WSFD) is marked on 7 June to draw attention to foodborne ailments as well as how to detect, prevent and manage foodborne risks. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly established the day to raise awareness about improving food standards and safety globally.

History of World Food Safety Day 2022

The day is jointly observed by World Health Organization and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in collaboration with various stakeholders, including UN member states. World Food Safety Day came into effect after the UN realised the impact of foodborne diseases on children and adults, especially those residing in low and middle-income countries.

What is the significance of the day?

According to the UN, unsafe food containing harmful bacteria, parasites, viruses or chemical substances can cause over 200 diseases. As per the global organisation, about 4,20,000 people around the world die every year after consuming contaminated food. Children under five years carry 40 percent of the burden of foodborne diseases, with 1,25,000 deaths each year.

World Food Safety day plays an important role in educating people about food production, the importance of ensuring the safety of food at every stage of the food chain, and highlighting other aspects related to food storage and processing.

The day aims to promote ways of ensuring food safety and how to prevent foodborne ailments. It also calls for programs that better manage and contain infectious and deadly diseases which spread through unsafe food. World Food Safety Day also highlights collaborative approaches for enhanced food safety across all sectors.

What is the theme for this year?

This year, the theme is “Safer food, better health”, to emphasise the role that nutritional food plays in ensuring human health and well-being. The theme also appeals for a set of specific actions so that food can be made safer.

