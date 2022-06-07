World Food Safety Day 2022: Find inspiring quotes, messages to share with your loved ones

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the day speaks of taking action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health. The United Nations General Assembly founded World Food Safety Day in 2018 to ensure safe food for all.

World Food Safety Day is annually celebrated on 7 June across the globe. It is a day dedicated to a better and healthier future. This special day addresses one of the basic necessities of life which is ‘food’. Those observing this day believe that the consumption of secured, hygienic food is paramount.

This year, the theme for World Food Safety Day is "Safer food, better health". According to World Health Organization (WHO), the day speaks of taking action to prevent, detect and manage foodborne risks and improve human health. The United Nations General Assembly founded World Food Safety Day in 2018 to ensure safe food for all.

On World Food Safety Day 2022, here are a few messages and quotes to share with your loved ones:

Messages -

- Being aware of the safety of our food is extremely important so that we stay safe and healthy. Greetings on World Food Safety Day!

- Being a little vigilant about the food we eat is always best for our health. Happy Food Safety Day.

- Contamination and adulteration in food is something that we read and forget. So, stay aware and celebrate World Food Safety Day!

- Drinking and eating from places that promise good hygiene will always keep you on the safer side. Wishing you a Happy World Food Safety Day.

- Keeping a check on food waste is the best way of saving money. Happy World Food Safety Day to all.

Quotes -

1. Food safety involves everybody in the food chain - Mike Johanns (American attorney and politician)

2. There are people in the world so hungry, that God cannot appear to them except in the form of bread – Mahatma Gandhi (Freedom fighter, politician, and social activist)

3. We may find in the long run that tinned food is a deadlier weapon than the machine gun - George Orwell (English novelist, essayist, and critic)

4. Let your food be your medicine, and your medicine is your food - Hippocrates (Greek physician)

5. Civilization, as it is known today, could not have evolved, nor can it survive, without an adequate food supply - Norman Borlaug (American agronomist).

