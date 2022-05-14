World Fair Trade Day 2022: Know theme, history, significance and how the day is celebrated

The day seeks to celebrate Fair Trade and encourage common people to choose Fair Trade goods and become impartial and ethical consumers

World Fair Trade Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of May. This year, the global celebration will be marked on 14 May and is organised by the World Fair Trade Organization (WFTO).

It is a day to raise awareness about the need to find solutions to the planet’s economic and ecological challenges. The motive behind this special day is to celebrate Fair Trade and encourage common people to choose Fair Trade goods as well as become impartial and ethical consumers.

For the unversed, Fair Trade happens when a trading partnership observes the human rights of all involved. It involves paying fairly for goods and services and engaging in supporting the fight against economic crisis, gender inequality, climate change, and most importantly poverty.

Theme

The theme this year for World Fair Trade Day is – Climate Justice. The objective is to deliver fair, inclusive, and sustainable solutions, especially to people who are suffering due to climate crisis while addressing the root causes of climate change.

WFTO feels that tackling the climate crisis is not just an ecological necessity, but a social justice issue that needs more attention as it has become a matter of survival for the worst affected.

Watch the video on the theme:

How is the day celebrated?

Like every year, Fair-Trade enterprises head the grand celebration together with their sister movements, government leaders, allies, and leading consumers around the world.

On the main day, a number of events and programmes are organised to celebrate the occasion. These events include detailed conferences, planned and executed meetings, and a photography contest that involves people from around the world.

This year, the celebration will focus on Climate Justice and work on the solutions presented by the Fair Trade, organic and cooperative movements.

History and significance

The WFTO was born in 1989, but the pioneers who founded the organisation go as far back as the 1940s. With time, this organisation spread across 76 countries to serve marginalised communities.

