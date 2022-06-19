World Ethnic Day 2022: All you need to know about history and significance

The concept of World Ethnic Day was first introduced by a Mumbai-based online marketplace

World Ethnic Day is marked on 19 June to celebrate different cultures and ethnic communities. The special day helps people to reconnect with their traditional and cultural roots. It also reminds people of the true essence of age-old customs which have helped shape civilisations around the world.

The world has numerous ethnic groups with considerable genetic, social, linguistic and cultural diversity. If everyone comes forward with their cultures and shares them with others, we will get to know other communities well. It will also enrich our own culture.

History of World Ethnic Day:

The concept of World Ethnic Day was first introduced by a Mumbai-based online marketplace for ethnic products named craftsvilla.com. The day marks the celebration of unique cultures as well as their heritage, tradition, music and art.

When launching the day, the brand focused on the concept of ‘unity in diversity’ and asked people to share their rich traditions in order to connect with more communities.

Significance of World Ethnic Day:

The colourful event showcases the traditional diversity of India. It also brings people together to share their ancient cultures with each other and enrich their community through an exchange of ideas and traditions. There are almost 820 ethnic and ethno-religious groups in 160 nations and each has a different history and civilisation, reflecting the diversity that is present on the planet.

On this significant day, people wear ethnic clothes (like saree and kurta-pyjama in India) to draw attention to the beauty of traditional dresses and accessories. In the era of the internet and social media, it’s easy to connect with people and get information about their cultural traditions. People also organise cultural events to make others aware of their age-old traditions and cultural practices.

