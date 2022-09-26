World Environmental Health Day is commemorated every year on 26 September around the world to raise awareness about the important role of environmental health professionals. The theme of this day for the year 2022 is “Strengthening Environmental Health Systems for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals”. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) were adopted by the United Nations (UN) in 2015 in its attempt to end poverty, protect the planet, and ensure that everyone enjoys peace and prosperity by 2030. Environmental health plays a crucial role in implementing the SDGs, according to the International Federation of Environmental Health (IFEH). On World Environmental Health Day, various seminars, workshops and quizzes are conducted to raise awareness about the environmental health issues.

History:

The International Federation of Environmental Health founded the World Environmental Health Day at a meeting in Indonesia on 26 September, 2011. IFEH came into existence in 1986, and its headquarters is in London. It has 44 member states, and it was formed with an intention to raise awareness about the environment’s health.

Significance:

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one quarter of the global burden of disease can be prevented by healthier environments. A healthy environment is ensured by prerequisites like clean air, sanitation, hygiene, stable climate, adequate water, protection from radiation, safe use of chemicals, healthy and safe workplaces, sound agricultural practices, and a preserved nature. World Environmental Health Day provides the world with an opportunity to ponder on the issues of environmental health and their solutions.

Quotes related to the environment:

Let’s have a look at some of the great quotes related to environment:

We won’t have a society if we destroy the environment. – Margaret Mead

Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed. – Mahatma Gandhi

What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and to one another. – Chris Maser

Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action! – Leonardo DiCaprio

The only way forward, if we are going to improve the quality of the environment, is to get everybody involved. – Richard Rogers

