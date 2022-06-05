World Environment Day: Know date, theme, history and significance

The focus of World Environment Day 2022 will be on ‘living sustainably in harmony with nature’ and the theme is ‘Only One Earth’

The World Environment Day is annually marked on 5 June to spread awareness about the need to protect the environment. This year, the celebrations are being hosted by Sweden.

Held since 1973, the day is led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). World Environment Day provides a platform for raising urgent issues related to the environment and helps motivate international and national environmental policy related to issues like wildlife crime, sustainable consumption of resources, climate change and marine pollution.

History:

World Environment Day was established in 1972 on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment. Another resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly, on the same day, 5 June 1972, led to the creation of UNEP.

Theme:

The focus of World Environment Day 2022 will be on “living sustainably in harmony with nature”. The theme is “Only One Earth”. The aim is to encourage sustainable consumption and draw attention to the negative effects of climate change. The day advocates for collective action for transformative environmental change.

According to the official website ,“it is collective action that will create the transformative environmental change we need, so we can advance to a more sustainable and just Earth, where everyone can flourish.”

Significance:

The day calls draws attention to how climate change continues to wreak havoc all over the globe. It also highlights the need for international cooperation on environmental policy on issues like pollution, preservation of our biodiversity and sustainable consumption.

Over the years, the UNEP has brought issues such as the depleting ozone layer, toxic chemicals in the groundwater, protection of marine ecosystems and more to global attention on this occasion.

The day also creates awareness about how the environment sustains human activities and links its protection to our own survival. It reminds people that individual, as well as collective, action is required to save the environment.

