World Environment Day 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share on the occasion

World Environment Day, also known as Eco Day is celebrated on 5 June every year to highlight the importance of mother nature. The day is marked to let the world know that environment must be respected for its values and should not be taken for granted.

The United Nations each year decides on a specific topic to celebrate the day. This year Sweden has been decided as the host country and the day will focus on ‘Living Sustainably in Harmony with Nature’ with the slogan ‘only one earth’.

In 1972, members of the United Nations General Assembly designated 5 June as World Environment Day. It was established on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on Human Environment. The main aim was to make people aware of the challenges that nature is facing and to find the solutions to build a greener future. The day was first toasted in the United States in 1974.

As we are upgrading ourselves with technologies, unconsciously we are damaging our very own environment. It is again our duty to rebuild the bond between human beings and nature. Now, the whole world is celebrating this special occasion to acknowledge everything that the environment has gifted mankind and to take the pledge to protect it at all costs. On this day, many organisations across the globe promote tree plantations to develop a healthier future for ourselves.

Here is a list of wishes to share with friends and family to help them make aware of bringing a better future:

Let us give our coming generations a healthier and happier environment to have a beautiful life. Best wishes on World Environment Day.

Earth is like our home and we must make efforts to keep it clean and green. On the occasion of World Environment Day, let us promise to make it a better place to live.

World Environment Day reminds us of the damages our planet suffered. Spread awareness, act now and have a great World Environment Day.

Celebrate World Environment Day and join Generation Restoration for a healthier and happier environment. Happy World Environment Day!

Saving the environment means saving a life. Let’s make the world environment day more successful by taking an oath to protect nature. Happy world environment day!

Quotes on World Environment Day:

“One of the first conditions of happiness is that the link between man and nature shall not be broken”- Leo Tolstoy.



“Our planet's alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action" - Leonardo DiCaprio.



“Study nature, love nature and stay close to nature. It will never fail you” - Frank Lloyd Wright.

