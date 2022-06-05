World Environment Day 2022: 6 things that you can do to save nature

Considering the current challenge of climate change that we face, it is very important to step up individual action and make lifestyle changes in order to save the planet for future generations

World Environment Day is celebrated on 5 June every year and the day is an important reminder of how important it is to conserve the planet and nature. Considering the current challenge of climate change that we face, it is very important to step up individual action and make lifestyle changes in order to save the planet for future generations.

Here are some of the things that we can do on a daily basis to save the nature:

1. Save water

Small efforts can make a big difference, while brushing your teeth switch off the tap. Fix your faucet as that helps to reduce a large amount of water wastage. Stop drinking bottled water and opt for tap filtered water. This way it helps to reduce a huge amount of plastic waste.

2. Reduce the usage of paper in life

Reduce paper usage in your daily life. Timber is mostly used to produce paper, which poses a risk to the natural habitats. Try going paperless in whichever way you can, opt for online bank statements. Use of papertops should be avoided.

3. Use public transport system

Opt for biking or walking as obvious ways to reduce your carbon foot print. This helps to keep your body fit. If walking is not possible make use of public transit.

4. Say no to plastic

Take reusable bags to the grocery, avoid using disposable plates, glasses, spoons, and napkins. They create huge amounts of waste. Use products made of recycled materials.

5. Trash things carefully

Recycle your kitchen trash in a careful way. Make a list of how many times things can be reused rather than simply throwing them away.

6. Eat foods that are sustainable

Choose stuff from farmers that helps in the conservation of natural resources and have a little impact on the land. Eat more whole grains, fruits, nuts, vegetables and less red meat. Gardening should also be done.

