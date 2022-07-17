World Emoji Day 2022: Here are some most popular and worst emojis on list

People of all age groups feel that emojis are a great way to convey emotions. The first World Emoji Day was celebrated on 17 July, 2014 and the first tweet about it was made on 11 July the same month

World Emoji Day is celebrated on 17 July ever year to promote the use of emojis and spread happiness to those around us. With the advancement in technology, people these days show great interest to stay connected via messages and emoticons. The texting lingo has also drastically changed with time especially because of these emojis.

People of all age groups feel that emojis are a great way to convey emotions. The first World Emoji Day was celebrated on 17 July, 2014 and the first tweet about it was made on 11 July the same month.

As this special day appears on the calendar emoji of our digital keyboards today, here are some of the most popular and worst emojis:

Most Popular Emojis:

-Smiling face with heart eyes: This is a popular emoji and people send it when they want to express themselves in a way to say they love or miss the other person. According to worldemojiday.com statistics, this emoji is quite prevalent on Facebook.

-Heart: This emoji continues to be one of the most used or common on the internet. It is used to express love, affection and adoration. There are two red heart emojis present on the keyboard; the first is a standard red heart while the another is a heart suit that appears slightly darker.

-Tears of laughter: This seems to be one of the best emojis ever created, because it is all about happiness, delight and laughter. It is also spotted frequently in online chats, messages and social media posts. As per Emojitracker, it has been used over two billion times on Twitter.

-Birthday Cake: This is another emoji that is frequently used on all social media platforms. It appears to be an emoticon of cake with candles on top. It is used at all occasions like birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, any celebration or event.

-Winking face: This emoji is an absolute classic that is used during a flirty conversation. It is a great go-to emoji for flirtatious situations. Sometimes, people use it to playfully joke or to silently reveal a secret to a reader.

Worst Emojis:

-High five: No matter what you send out, nothing can mimic the actual high-five. This emoji is not liked by many, especially fans of Barney Stinson from the sitcom How I Met Your Mother, for its failure to get the enthusiasm across.

-Upside down smile: This emoji is used less when compared to others. The upside-down face has several meanings attached to it. It can indicate silliness, passive aggression, sarcasm and irony. It can be difficult to parse the correct meaning of this emoji unless you are well acquainted with the sender.

-Cowboy: This one is rarely used by anyone since there is no situation that really requires to send out this emoji. Also, the grinning face with the cowboy hat seems a little too enthusiastic for anyone.

-The Sick emoji: If you are feeling unwell, just send a written message instead of this icon of a green face with red spots. The emoji looks similar to an unripe tomato and will just make any conversation unpleasant.

-Man in suit levitating: This special character was initially introduced as an 'exclamation mark in the style of the rude boy logo found on records by The Specials'. It represents a man wearing a suit, flying above the ground with a small shadow beneath him. But the emoji failed to catch on and remains weird for many people.

