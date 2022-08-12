World Elephant Day 2022: History, significance and facts

There are many threats that elephants face, from illegal ivory trading to increased human-animal conflict. World Elephant Day tries to highlight why these animals should be protected and what laws and measures can be enacted to ensure their survival

World Elephant Day is celebrated on 12 August every year to raise awareness about the plight of elephants all over the world. World Elephant Day tries to highlight why these animals should be protected and what laws and measures can be enacted to ensure their survival. There are many risks that elephants face, from illegal ivory trading to increased human-animal conflict. Their habitats are also threatened by human activities. You can celebrate World Elephant Day by sharing solutions for preventing the exploitation of these majestic creatures, and by learning more about them. You can also support the non-profit organisations who work towards protecting elephants.

History:

On 12 August, 2012, World Elephant Day was co-founded by Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation of Thailand, an initiative of HM Queen Sirikit.

This day was observed for the first time on 12 August, 2012. And since then, World Elephant Day has been celebrated every year.

Significance:

World Elephant Day plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the problems faced by these gentle giants all around the globe. These animals face the threats of poaching, illegal wildlife trade, habitat destruction and more.

It is important to work towards creating a sustainable and safe environment for these creatures where they can thrive.

Some facts:

According to the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF), there are around 4.15 lakh African elephants left in the wild.

There has been a 50 percent decline in the population of Asian elephants in the last 75 years. Now, there are only 20,000 -40,000 Asian elephants left in the wild.

African elephants are larger than Asian elephants. Their ears are also larger and are shaped like the African continent.

Wild elephants can live till 60-70 years of age.

Elephants are very intelligent creatures, just like dolphins and apes. They are capable of showing emotions like grief, empathy and compassion.

Elephants pick up seismic vibrations through their feet to communicate with each other.

