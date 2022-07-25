World Drowning Prevention Day 2022: Know history and significance

This global advocacy event annually becomes an opportunity to highlight the tragic impact of drowning on families and communities and offers solutions for its prevention as well

World Drowning Prevention Day is celebrated annually on 25 July. The United Nations recognised this day for the global advocacy of drowning prevention with a resolution to move towards a more sustainably-developed world.

History

World Drowning Prevention Day was recognised in April 2021 by a General Assembly resolution. This global advocacy event annually becomes an opportunity to highlight the tragic impact of drowning on families and communities and offers solutions for its prevention as well.

All stakeholders including UN agencies, civil society organisations, governments and the private sector, academia and individuals are invited to observe World Drowning Prevention Day by focusing on the need for coordinated, urgent and multi-sectoral action on proven measures for the prevention of drowning.

The new UN General Assembly resolution invited WHO for coordinating actions on drowning prevention within the UN system. In this capacity, WHO does the preparations for World Drowning Prevention Day by producing advocacy materials, hosting a global launch event and supporting local and national activities in countries and communities around the world.

Significance

According to the UN, an estimated 236,000 people drown annually, which makes drowning a major public health problem all around the world. Drowning is one of the major causes of death for children and young people aged between 1 to 24 years around the globe. Drowning is the third leading reason for unintentional injury death and accounts for seven per cent of all injury-related deaths.

According to the WHO, more than 90 per cent of drowning deaths happen in low and middle-income countries, with children under five being at maximum risk. These deaths are usually linked to routine activities, like collecting water for domestic use, bathing, travelling over water on boats or ferries, and fishing. The effect of seasonal or extreme weather events like the monsoons are also one of the major causes of drowning.

How is the occasion observed

This year, WHO has invited public to 'do one thing' to save lives on World Drowning Prevention Day. For social media, WHO has recommended that the hashtag #DrowningPrevention be used on the occasion.

