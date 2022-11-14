There are about 422 million people in the world who have diabetes according to the World Health Organization (WHO). World Diabetes Day is commemorated on 14 November each year on 14 November to mark the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting. Along with Charles Herbert Best, he discovered the insulin hormone in 1922. This day is commemorated to raise awareness about diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic and long-lasting health issue that affects how an individual’s body turns food into energy. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), diabetes can lead to serious health problems such as kidney disease, heart disease, and vision loss. There is no cure for diabetes yet, however, eating healthy food, losing weight, and being active can be really helpful.

History

International Diabetes Federation (IDF) created World Diabetes Day in 1991 in response to the growing health threat posed by diabetes. It was made an official United Nations Day in 2006. World Diabetes Day is the world’s largest diabetes awareness campaign which reaches an audience of over 1 billion people around the globe in more than 160 countries.

The campaign aims to take action towards confronting diabetes as a critical global health problem. It also intends to promote IDF advocacy efforts throughout the year.

Significance

Individuals who have diabetes, need support and ongoing care for managing their condition and to avoid any complications. Millions of people around the globe do not have access to diabetes care.

Here are some of the crucial facts regarding diabetes according to WHO:

There was a 3 percent rise in the diabetes mortality rates by age between 2000 and 2019.

The number of people having diabetes increased from 180 million in 1980 to 422 million in 2014.

In 2019, heart and kidney disease caused by diabetes led to an estimated 2 million deaths.

With the help of medication, diet, physical activity, and regular screening, diabetes can be treated.

Theme

The theme that has been kept for World Diabetes Day for the year 2021-23 is “Access to Diabetes Care”. Every year, World Diabetes Day focuses on a theme which continues for one or more than one year.

