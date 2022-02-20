World Day of Social Justice 2022: Find out theme, history, significance of this day

The theme for this year's World Day of Social Justice is ‘Achieving Social Justice through Formal Employment’, which the United Nations believes is a necessary condition to reduce poverty and inequalities in society

World Day of Social Justice is annually marked on 20 February. The objective of the day is to raise a voice against social injustice happening across the world. On this day various communities come together to address issues such as illiteracy, religious and physical discrimination, poverty; matters related to race, ethnicity and culture among others. By doing so, these communities work to make a socially integrated society.

Theme

The theme for this year's World Day of Social Justice is “Achieving Social Justice through Formal Employment”. Through this theme, the United Nations plans to promote the need to transition to formal employment, which is a necessary condition to reduce poverty and inequalities in society.

The UN believes that availability of decent work can lead to increase in productivity and sustainability of enterprises, which in turn can help countries grow. To help make this plan possible, several countries are utilising new technologies to identify potential employees.

History and Significance

The General Assembly announced that 20 February will be celebrated annually as the World Day of Social Justice on 26 November, 2007. The following year, the International Labour Organization (ILO) on 10 June collectively accepted the declaration on Social Justice for a Fair Globalization.

During that time, this declaration became a powerful reaffirmation of ILO values that works towards helping achieve progress and social justice in the context of globalisation.

Here are some inspiring quotes on social justice:

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere - Martin Luther King, Jr (minister and activist)

Social justice cannot be attained by violence. Violence kills what it intends to create - Pope John Paul II (Former head of the Catholic Church)

Sometimes, the only way to get justice is to take it for yourself - Leigh Bardugo (Israeli-American fantasy author)

Until the great mass of the people shall be filled with the sense of responsibility for each other's welfare, social justice can never be attained - Helen Keller (American author and political activist)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.