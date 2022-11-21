The commemoration of World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims takes place every year on the third Sunday of November. This year, the day falls on 21 November. It is celebrated with an aim to remember all the individuals who died or got seriously injured in a road accident. This day advocates for better support for the victims of road traffic accidents and their families. According to Statista, India has about 1 per cent of the global vehicle population, however, 6 per cent of the world’s road traffic accidents occurred in India only in 2020. The number of road accidents in the country stood at 336,000 in 2020.

History:

RoadPeace started the World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims in 1993. It was adopted by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly on 26 October 2005 for the appropriate acknowledgement of the victims of road traffic accidents and their families.

This day was registered as a foundation in August 2021 to make it an independent entity.

Significance:

The day acknowledges the significant work of emergency services and brings the focus on the legal response to road traffic accidents and deaths. It also strives to stop further deaths and accidents caused by road traffic and tries to promote evidence-based action to prevent them.

All you need to know:

The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims has turned into a crucial tool in global efforts for reducing the number of road deaths. The day provides an opportunity to bring focus to the level of economic and emotional devastation that happens due to road crashes. This day also recognises the suffering of road accident victims, the rescue services, and the work of support.

According to the data given by the World Health Organization (WHO) in December 2018, around 1.3 individuals die globally in road accidents and 20-50 million get injured every year. The risk of dying in a road accident is three times higher in low-income countries than in high-income countries. The major cause of death among all age groups is road traffic accidents.

Vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, and pedestrians account for half of the total road casualties.

