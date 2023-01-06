World Day for War Orphans is marked annually on 6 January with an aim to highlight the challenges that these orphans face. Globally, a huge number of children lose their family due to war, and have to go through a life of hardship, as well as emotional and physical neglect.

The day tries to draw attention to the plight of war orphans and highlight the social, emotional, and physical challenges these children face as they grow up. The day assumes significance because youngsters who have faced conflict or violence, suffered injuries in clashes, or been isolated from their parents, need special attention. It focuses on giving them the right support so that they can overcome their situation and lead a happy life.

History:

World Day for War Orphans was established by SOS Enfants en Detresse, a French organisation that works towards restoring normalcy in the lives of children impacted by wars and conflict. Children who lose their parents in untimely harsh incidents like war are forced to stay along with a surviving family member or in the foster care system and face issues like malnutrition and disease. The emotional and mental stress they go through is unimaginable. Displaced children are a significant part of IDPs (International Displaced Persons) who are forced to leave everything – including their places of work, homes, and possessions.

Significance:

The day focuses on organising various awareness campaigns to spread information on war orphans as well as the hardships that they face in life. This day draws attention towards all the injustices they go through and makes strategies to resolve them. Making a donation and launching awareness drives are some of the ways to make this World Day for War Orphans a success.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.