World Day Against Cyber Censorship: Here are some points to keep in mind when using internet

The World Day Against Cyber Censorship, also known as the international day of freedom of expression on the internet, began to be marked in 2008 by Reporters Without Borders along with Amnesty International.

World Day Against Cyber Censorship is observed every year on 12 March to highlight the importance of free speech and expression on the internet. The day also highlights how governments all over the world are stifling free speech online.

The organisations have called for free speech on the internet over the years. They also aim to highlight all forms of cyber censorship that are preventing the spread of information on the World Wide Web.

While many people argue that free speech can and does include misinformation, propaganda and censorship, the internet remains a space for ordinary citizens to make their voice heard and bring about transformation in society.

Several users, while supportive of freedom of speech and expression, may fall prey to propaganda and fake news on the World Wide Web. This World Day Against Cyber Censorship, here are some points to keep in mind while browsing the internet so that you do not fall prey to any misinformation or censored posts by entities or governments:

Don’t rely on social media as the sole source of information: Always crosscheck news or information which is being circulated on social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter. Do not share these posts or pictures without verifying their authenticity.

Always report fake or provocative content: Always report violent or demeaning video clips, images, memes to the platforms they were posted on.

Use a VPN: Hide your digital footprint by using a Virtual Private Network or VPN. VPNs can help add an extra layer of security and privacy to your digital network. They can also help be a source of protection from government surveillance in countries which censor the internet such as China.

