World Creativity and Innovation Day 2022: All you need to know about the history and significance

With an aim to emphasise the role of creativity and innovation in different aspects of human development, the United Nations celebrates World Creativity and Innovation Day. The day is observed on 21 April, and the main idea is to push creative multi-disciplinary thinking among different countries, at both the individual and group level.

The day is part of the World Creativity Week celebrations, which last from 15 to 21 April every year.

History

World Creativity and Innovation Day was founded in Toronto, Canada by Canadian Marci Segal, on 25 May, 2001. Segal had studied creativity in 1977 at the International Center for Studies in Creativity in Buffalo, USA.

The idea for the day came from the headline ‘Canada in Creativity Crisis’ that appeared in the National Post newspaper. This prompted Segal to begin observing a World Creativity and Innovation Day. She believed that celebrating the ability to generate, new ideas, make new decisions, and achieve results could help people deal with the crisis.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted the resolution to celebrate this day on 27 April 2017.

Significance:

The UN designated 21 April to be celebrated the World Creativity and Innovation Day in order raise the awareness about the crucial role of creativity and innovation in different aspects of human development.

The global body is of the belief that there is be no universal understanding of creativity. The concept is open to different interpretations ranging from problem-solving in the context of social, economic, and sustainable development to artistic expression. The UN has stated that creativity and culture do not only create an economic value, but also add a non-monetary value to lives, which contributes to inclusive social development.

It urges member countries to make cultural and creative industries a part of their economic growth plans and believes that these industries are among the most dynamic sectors in the world economy, generating a revenue of $2.25 billion and creating 29.5 million jobs worldwide.

