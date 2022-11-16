Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a severe disorder that prevents airflow from the lungs, making it difficult for patients to carry out their everyday routines. World COPD Day is commemorated annually on 16 November to increase public awareness about chronic inflammatory pulmonary diseases. The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD), together with medical experts and COPD patient organisations around the world, is in charge of organising it. Its purpose is to spread knowledge, increase awareness, and discuss solutions to the global COPD problem.

World COPD Day 2022 Theme:

This year, the theme for World COPD Day is “Your Lungs for Life.” This campaign will emphasise the causes of COPD from childhood to adulthood and what can be done to encourage lifetime lung health and safeguard vulnerable populations.

What is COPD?

The two most frequent disorders that can result in COPD are emphysema, a kind of disease that tends to harm the air sacs (alveoli) in the lungs, and chronic bronchitis, which can cause inflammation of the bronchial tube lining that carries air to and from the air sacs of the lungs. Additionally, smoking, exposure to chemicals, and pollution can all contribute to COPD.

History of World COPD Day:

The first celebration of World COPD Day took place in 2002. Different terminologies have been used by doctors throughout history to denote what was most certainly COPD. Dr William Briscoe coined the phrase ‘chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder’ for the first time in June 1965 at the ninth Aspen Emphysema Conference. In his book, ‘The Natural History of Chronic Bronchitis and Emphysema’, published in 1976, physician Charles Fletcher made the connection between smoking and COPD. He and his colleagues found that quitting smoking could help COPD develop more slowly.

The ninth Aspen Emphysema Conference also featured the introduction of the ideas of home care and pulmonary rehabilitation. These methods of long-term oxygen therapy are currently the only ones that can be used to change the course of COPD.

Significance of World COPD Day:

As COPD is an inflammatory lung disorder, some persons who have both COPD and asthma experience symptoms that are similar to each other. The collection of mucus in the lungs and nasal passages, wheezing, tightness in the chest, coughing up phlegm, difficulty in breathing, weight loss and extreme fatigue are some of the main symptoms of COPD. Therefore, the majority of symptoms show little difficulties at first but may worsen if left untreated over time.

Due to the poor ambient air quality in cities like New Delhi and Mumbai, the frequency of COPD is on the rise. Additionally, everyday items like mosquito repellent coils that are used at home have been shown to have the same harmful effects as 100 cigarettes.

On the occasion of World COPD Day, healthcare professionals, educators, and members of the public who wish to make a difference locally and globally in the field of lung diseases arrange several activities in every country.

