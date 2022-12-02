Every year on 2 December, World Computer Literacy Day is observed to encourage digital literacy across all cultures and communities worldwide. Even though the world is evolving towards a more digital age, some parts of the society still have either very little or no internet access at all. Computer Literacy Day is not only a day to celebrate the invention of computers, but it is also a day to foster computer literacy across the globe.

History of World Computer Literacy Day:

The National Institute of Information Technology (NIIT), an Indian computer business, commemorated its 20th anniversary on 2 December 2001. During this event, the organisation discovered a significant gender gap in computer literacy rates worldwide. In order to promote digital literacy among underprivileged groups in India and the rest of the globe, and to encourage digital literacy among both men and women, they decided to establish World Computer Literacy Day. Additionally, it was intended to inspire people to take an interest in computers and learn about their functioning, concepts, and processes for their own advantage.

Here, let’s take a look at some beneficial tips to boost computer-related skills among people:

Take full benefit of social media:

Social media is not only a platform where people can interact with others, but it can also serve as a platform for activities like business and learning. It is quite simple to utilise a computer because the web is so crowded with users nowadays. People from all over the world share a good amount of tutorials, hacks, and tips with those who are just beginning to understand computers. Individuals can learn from these resources and overcome any obstacles lying in the way of mastering computers.

Build up curiosity:

In recent times, youngsters are quite comfortable using a computer thanks to their curiosity to explore this device. To acquire computer literacy, one must have the willingness and eagerness to learn new things. Individuals can do some research, exploration, and learn about technology to comprehend how computers function.

Frequent practice:

Learning about a computer doesn’t quite automatically make someone an expert user. Uncountable functionalities that a computer has, can only be learnt by actual use. The users can better understand the device’s features and broaden their arsenal of digital talents by exercising their skills day by day.

Opt for specialised computer courses:

Most people believe that enrolling in tiresome, protracted computer classes will enrich their skills. However, this is not always the case. You can improve your skillset by searching for affordable, short-term, online computer courses. The level of practical computer knowledge can also be enhanced by learning tutorials that specialise in a certain activity.

Significance of World Computer Literacy Day:

People highlight the significance of computers in everyday life on Computer Literacy Day. Computer literacy is the amount of proficiency someone has in effectively accessing a computer. Today, using search engines, social media sites, and common daily-use applications like Microsoft Office or Google Suite are all aspects of computer literacy.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.