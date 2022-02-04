World Cancer Day 2022: Why this year's theme is ‘Close the Care Gap’

The theme aims to raise awareness about the vast difference in cancer care and prevention that people from different sections of society can avail

World Cancer Day is observed every year across the globe on 4 February to raise awareness about the deadly disease and its symptoms. The day also tries to inspire prompt action and life-saving treatment and care for all individuals suffering from the disease. This international awareness day is led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC).

Apart from raising awareness, this special day is also about working together to prevent cancer deaths and provide all possible treatment for patients.

Every year, cancer kills nearly 10 million people. Nearly 70 per cent of the fatalities are over 65 years and above.

Theme:

This year’s World Cancer Day theme is “Close the Care Gap”. The theme aims to raise awareness about the vast difference in cancer care and prevention that people from different sections of society can avail. People with low income, lack of educational qualifications, and disabilities face considerable barriers in availing care for cancer.

Transgender populations and refugees are some groups that are often unable to get proper treatment until their cancer has progressed to an advanced stage. Even race is an important factor in availing healthcare options for cancer. According to recent statistics by the UICC, the five-year survival rate for cervical cancer is 71 per cent for white women and 58 per cent for Black women in the United States.

As per reports, more than 90 per cent of cervical cancer mortality occurs in middle and low-income countries.

History and Significance:

World Cancer Day was initiated in the year 2000, when the Union came up with a positive movement to unite everyone to face one of the greatest challenges in history.

The day was born on 4 February at the World Summit Against Cancer for the New Millennium in Paris. The UICC aimed to promote research, raise awareness, improve patient services, prevent cancer and mobilise the global community to make progress in its campaign.

How is the day celebrated?

While observing the day, communities and organisations every year organise several activities and events to remind people of their role in reducing the global impact of cancer. However, due to the pandemic, this event has gone virtual and people are celebrating it online.

