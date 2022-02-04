World Cancer Day 2022: Certain lifestyle changes which can reduce risk of developing cancer

According to World Cancer Day organisation, over a third of all cancers can be prevented if one reduces their exposure to environmental pollution, physical inactivity, radiations and occupational carcinogens

World Cancer Day is observed globally on 4 February by raising awareness about cancer and also catalysing personal and government action. The initiative is led by Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), which aims at uniting the world together in fighting against the epidemic.

World Cancer Day also marks the importance of reducing a person’s risk of developing cancer.

According to World Cancer Day organisation, over a third of all cancers can be prevented if one reduces their exposure to environmental pollution, physical inactivity, radiations and occupational carcinogens.

Certain lifestyle changes such as improving physical activity, treating obesity and avoiding alcohol also go a long way in saving a person from developing cancer.

On this year’s World Cancer Day, we take a look at the changes one can bring in their lifestyle in order to reduce the risk factors associated with developing cancer.

Diet and Nutrition

Nutritional diets can help in preventing chronic diseases. Avoid diets high in red meat and also stay away from processed and salty food. Food with high-fiber, proteins and probiotic help in aiding stomach related issues and keep one healthy.

Physical Activity

Risk of developing colon, breast and endometrial cancers can be reduced with regular physical inactivity. If you are not able to perform strenuous exercises, activities such as cycling, aerobics, Zumba or even swimming can prove to be beneficial for your overall health.

Avoid Tobacco and Alcohol

As per World Cancer Day Organisation, alcohol can increase the risk of several types of cancers such as breast, bowel, mouth and liver. Tobacco is also a major cause of lung and mouth cancer. According to World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco is responsible for causing 22 percent cancer deaths.

Obesity

WHO also reveals that around one-third of deaths from cancer are due to high body mass index. Increased weight, especially in adults poses a great cancer risk. Keeping one’s weight in control through exercise and diet is mandatory if one wants to keep the life-threatening disease at bay.

Radiations

Exposure to ultraviolet radiations and other forms of high-energy radiations such as gamma rays and x-rays can cause skin cancers. Man made sources of radiations are also hazardous and one should minimize their exposure to these rays.

