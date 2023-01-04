World Braille Day 2023: History and significance

There is no denying the fact that reading and writing are the crucial foundation of a person’s educational development. But have you ever wondered how visually impaired people make progress in these sectors? This is where the Braille comes in, which serves as a communication medium for blind and partially sighted people.

A tactile writing system, Braille is used by visually impaired people who are blind or deaf-blind or have low vision. Braille is a universally accepted system of writing, which can be read on both embossed paper and by using refreshable braille that connects to smartphone devices. Now with an aim to raise the importance of Braille across the globe, every year 4 January is observed as World Braille Day.

Not only this but the special day also commemorates the birthday of French educator Louis Braille. Hence, the first month of the year, January is also considered Braille Literacy Month. The special event is observed throughout the month to spread awareness about the importance of Braille and Braille Literacy.

History

If you are wondering about the occasion, then 4 January was assigned as World Braille Day by the United Nations General Assembly in 2019. The special day to celebrate the Braille system is observed on the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, who was born on 4 January 1809 and was blind since the age of three. In 1824, Louis Braille used a sensory military code called night writing developed by Charles Barbier, and created words that blind people can decipher by touching, resulting in the creation of the Braille system.

For the unversed, before the existence of Braille, the visually impaired people used the Hauy system, which was a Latin system that was designed on thick paper or leather. However, its inability to allow people to write and its lack of technicality and shortcomings resulted in Louis Braille developing the user-friendly Braille system.

Significance

In layman’s language, Braille is the code consisting of symbols and is written in raised dots. The visually impaired person uses it by touching it and recognising the Braille code. World Braille Day is significant, as it plays a crucial role in raising awareness amongst people who are visually impaired and the ones who take care of them. Courtesy to the internet that has made varied podcasts accessible to all, which are made on various topics and subjects.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.