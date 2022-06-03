World Bicycle Day 2022: History, significance and quotes to share on the occasion

Bicycle contributes to a sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth and reduces inequalities while strengthening our fight against climate change which is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development goals

World Bicycle Day is marked on 3 June every year to recognise bicycling as a way to get a sustainable form of traveling that also ensures one's physical well being. The day celebrates the tradition of cycling and its significant role in keeping our health fit. Cycling is a multidimensional exercise with numerous health benefits.

History

The UN General Assembly declared 3 June every year to be celebrated as World Bicycle Day in April 2018. The day is a result of Leszek Sibilski's campaign and the support of Turkmenistan and 56 other countries to recognise World Bicycle Day.

In February 2015, the movement started when Leszek Sibilski, a sociology professor and cycling and physical education activist, wrote a blog post for the World Bank titled on 'cycling being everyone’s business'.

The next year, the appeal for the celebration of the day gained momentum as Professor Sibilski published another blog post for the World Bank focusing on the lack of observing one single day to celebrate the importance of cycles.

In March 2016, Sibilski spoke at the Scientists for Cycling colloquium in Taipei, Taiwan where he argued for a World Bicycle Day.

On 12 April 2018, the stamp of approval was given by the United Nations to officially designate 3 June as World Bicycle Day.

Why is the day significant?

World Bicycle Day focuses on drawing everyone's attention to the benefits of using the bicycle as a simple, clean, affordable, and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. The bicycle helps in contributing to a cleaner environment while making education, health care, and other social services more accessible to the most vulnerable populations.

Bicycle contributes to a sustainable transport system that promotes economic growth and reduces inequalities while strengthening our fight against climate change which is critical to achieving the Sustainable Development goals.

Quotes and messages to share on World Bicycle Day:

'A bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke' - Scott Stoll 'I’m lazy. But it’s the lazy people who invented the wheel and the bicycle because they didn’t like walking or carrying things.' - Lech Walesa Save the Planet. Ride a bicycle. A bicycle ride a day keeps the gymnasium away. Wishing you a Happy World Bicycle Day! The traffic on the roads will not be bothersome if there are more number of bicycles than cars. Happy World Bicycle Day!

