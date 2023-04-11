World Bank chief says India, China 'two exceptions' to global slowdown this year
According to IMF projections, India is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent in 2023, followed by China with 5.2 per cent.
Washington: India and China are “two exceptions to the slowdown” that the global economy is expected to experience this year, World Bank Group President David Malpass said.
In his Opening address at the ongoing Spring Meetings 2023 Media Call, ahead of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings week, Malpass said that global growth is expected to be weak in 2023, slowing to two per cent from 3.1 per cent in 2022.
“I note the stability of China’s currency and the countercyclical nature of its monetary policy. India continues to be one of the fastest-growing major economies in the world. We are looking for growth of 6.3 per cent in their FY23/24,” he said.
Watch: IMF Outlook 2023: India and China to Drive Global Economic Growth | Vantage with Palki Sharma
Last month, the Boao Forum for Asia, Beijing’s prominent official think tank, said in a report that Asian economies are accelerating the pace of overall economic recovery in 2023, making them top performers given the global economic slowdown.
China and India would contribute to half of the world’s growth this year, the report said, citing data from the Washington-based International Monetary Fund (IMF).
According to IMF projections, India is expected to grow at 6.8 per cent in 2023, followed by China with 5.2 per cent.
Global recession fears | Indian economy emerges as a bright spot | Vantage with Palki Sharma
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Macron’s China visit: Ukraine is just the cover, it’s all about money, honey
The French President brings with him a high-level business delegation hoping to sell to the Chinese the Airbuses, nuclear plants, and all kinds of French technology. Yes, it is a purely an economical trip, couched in diplomatic sugar-coating
Yes, India’s golden age may be near, and Russia will love it
If Malaysia can transform itself from poverty to spectacular economic success so can India and Russia will be happy to see it
The rise of Ajay Banga, the India-origin executive likely to be next World Bank chief, and challenges ahead
India-born Ajay Banga is set to become World Bank’s next chief unopposed. A former CEO of Mastercard, he is a veteran in the finance and banking sector. However, his appointment comes at a challenging time for the institution amid global inflation, the Ukraine war, and the threat of climate change