World Bamboo Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

World Bamboo Day is celebrated every year on 18 September to raise awareness about the bamboo industry. According to the World Bamboo organization, while bamboos grow naturally in many parts of the world, they are not utilised in a sustainable manner. The aim of the organisation is to spread awareness about the potential of this plant. World Bamboo Day also intends to highlight its sustainable utilization, and aims to promote the cultivation of bamboo for new industries around the globe. It also promotes its local and traditional uses for the economic development of the community.

History:

World Bamboo Organization declared 18 September as World Bamboo Day in 2009 at the eighth World Bamboo Congress held in Bangkok. The event was attended by the delegates from nearly 100 countries, and they all agreed to mark World Bamboo Day. The date is also marked as the Royal Thai Forestry Day.

Significance:

The world has started to understand the call of World Bamboo Organization. Bamboos are being utilised more and in a better manner due to the advancement in technology and innovations. Engineered bamboo products are now gaining more acceptance in the market as per the official website of World Bamboo Organization. However, if we want to use more of the product, then we will also have to start focusing on planting more bamboos.

All you need to know:

Here is a list of some facts that you need to know about bamboos:

Bamboos are the fastest growing plant in the world, with species growing as much as 30 cm each day. Bamboos can be utilized in various ways, including as a food and as an alternative of wood for building and construction material. They are also used in making handicrafts and paper. Bamboos do not require fertilizers, pesticides, or chemicals to grow. Their fallen leaves provide the necessary nutrients which are recycled back into the soil. Bamboos are good soil binders and they are very beneficial in soil conservation.

