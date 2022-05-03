World Asthma Day 2022: Here's how you can keep your asthma under control

The day aims to spread awareness while simultaneously busting the myths that hamper people in seeking treatment or enjoying their life to the fullest despite the disease

World Asthma Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of May. This year, World Asthma Day falls on 3 May. The day is organised by the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA), a World Health Organization collaborative organisation to raise awareness about the medical condition.

The Mayo clinic describes asthma or bronchial asthma as a very common disease in which a person's airways become narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus, making it difficult for them to breathe. Even though the condition is common, there is still a lack of knowledge and awareness about bronchial asthma and ways to treat it.

World Asthma Day History:

Global initiative for Asthma was founded in 1993 and the first Asthma Day was observed in 1998 in more than 35 countries. The first World Asthma Day meeting was held in Barcelona, Spain in conjunction with the occasion. Since then, many more countries have joined the initiative.

World Asthma Day Significance:

Even though asthma is not curable and usually lasts lifelong, many people are still unaware of the precautions and ways to treat the medical issue. The day aims to spread awareness while simultaneously busting the myths that hamper people in seeking treatment or enjoying their life to the fullest despite the disease.

World Asthma Day Theme:

Each year, GINA decides on a different theme and this year it is 'Closing Gaps in Asthma Care'. "There are several gaps in asthma care which require intervention to reduce preventable suffering as well as the costs incurred by treating uncontrolled asthma," the organisation has stated on its website.

Tips to keep your asthma under control:

1. Identifying what triggers your asthma. It is imperative to find out the things that trigger your asthma and take steps to avoid those.

2. Staying away from allergens. People who have asthma and allergies should stay away from allergens as they can increase the inflammation in the airways.

3. Avoid smoke of any type. Be it smoking or lighting incense sticks, people suffering from asthma must stay away from these activities.

