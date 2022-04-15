World Art Day: All you need to know about history and significance

The main purpose of this day is to boost recognition of diverse art forms and to highlight artists' contributions to environmental sustainability

World Art Day is observed across the globe on 15 April to promote the development and appreciation of art. The day was established by the International Association of Art (IAA), a UNESCO partner, to raise international awareness about fine arts.

World Art Day invites us to express our ideas and creativity through the medium of art. The main purpose of this day is to boost recognition of diverse art forms and to highlight artists' contributions to environmental sustainability. It is also an opportunity to emphasise the value of art education in schools.

History:

World Art Day was recognized for the first time in 2012, when the IAA proposed adopting 15 April as World Art Day. The decision came during its 17th General Assembly in Guadalajara, a city in western Mexico. The date was chosen to commemorate the birthday of Leonardo da Vinci. One of the most well-known artists of the world Da Vinci is considered to be a symbol of peace, freedom of expression, and brotherhood.

Significance:

World Art Day essentially draw attention to the development of art and its links to innovation, its ability to bring about change, as well as unearth hidden potential. According to the UNESCO website, this day serves as a timely reminder that art can unite and link societies even in the most difficult of circumstances. During recent conflicts and crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability of art to bring people together, inspire, heal, and educate has become increasingly important.

World Art Day can be commemorated by organising workshops, cultural activities, and exhibitions. You can also encourage people to observe this occasion from home by sharing your artworks, be it a sketch, a painting or even a photograph, on social media platforms.

