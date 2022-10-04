World Animal Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know
World Animal Day went global in 1931 during an animal protection organisations conference in Florence, Italy
World Animal Day is observed every year on 4 October to create awareness about improving animal welfare standards across the world. The day intends to unite the animal welfare movement and mobilise it in order to make the world a better place for animals.
With the help of increasing levels of awareness and education, we can create a world where animals are always seen as sentient beings and full attention is always paid to their welfare. The day is commemorated in different ways in every nation irrespective of nationality, political ideology, religion, or faith. As per the humane society.org, intentional cruelty to animals is strongly correlated with other crimes like violence against people.
History:
The origin of World Animal Day dates back to 1925, when cynologist Heinrich Zimmermann conducted the first event on 24 March at the Sport Palace in Berlin. The event was attended by over 5,000 individuals. It was originally scheduled to be held on 4 October to align with the fest day of Saint Francis of Assisi. The venue was not available for 4 October, so the commemoration was shifted to 24 March the following year.
World Animal Day was proposed in 1931 during a global conference of animal protection organisations in Florence, Italy.
Significance:
The day is also known as the “Animal Lovers Day” as it encourages care, love, affection and protection of animals through the involvement of individuals and organisations who are working for animal rights. The day plays a crucial role for drawing the world’s attention towards the issues that animals face.
Social movements have always played a significant role in increasing the participation of ordinary people in politics, social justice and reforms. It is essential to form effective animal control programs across the globe as the lives of animals are very much affected by the actions of humans and businesses.
Various kinds of events are held during this day, such as workshops, and awareness seminars and educational events.
