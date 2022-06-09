World Accreditation Day 2022: History, theme and significance

World Accreditation Day is a global initiative jointly launched by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) to highlight the value of accreditation in the economy

Accreditation plays a key role in supporting the implementation of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It aims to meet objectives such as increasing trade and addressing environmental, health and safety concerns. It also improves the general overall quality of output in an economy.

World Accreditation Day is a global initiative jointly launched by the International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) to highlight the value of accreditation in the economy. The day is observed globally every year on 9 June to encourage the customers to support the implementation of Sustainable Development Goals. The day was first introduced in 2008.

World Accreditation Day 2022 Theme:

Every year, ILAC and IAF decide on an exclusive theme to mark the World Accreditation Day. This year the theme for World Accreditation Day 2022 is "Accreditation: Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment." The theme aims to draw attention to how accreditation and conformity assessment can find solutions for global issues.

The global economy depends on natural resources provided by healthy ecosystems. However, we are putting these ecosystems through huge stress by consuming resources at an alarming rate. Accreditation, with other infrastructure tools, including standardization, metrology, conformity assessment and market surveillance, can support the shift to a circular economy which can encourage more sustainable forms of production.

World Accreditation Day Significance:

To celebrate the day this year, ILAC and IAF have released a brochure, along with a joint statement by officials, regarding the importance of the theme on their official websites. Four videos supporting the topic have also been released on the IAF-ILAC YouTube channel. The organisations have also invited the Public Sector Assurance and Business Benefit Websites which contain case studies, research and supporting materials exhibiting the benefits and value of accreditation, to provide more information on how accreditation can support economic sustainability.

Due to the COVID-19 scenario, the organisations have asked everyone to celebrate the day online using the hashtag #WAD2022. They can also attend the online event conducted by IAF and ILAC to get enlightened about the theme.

