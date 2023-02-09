Won't allow 'most anti-European force' to destroy our way of life, says Zelenskyy in EU Parliament

New Delhi: Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that he won’t allow Russia to destroy the Ukrainian and European way of life as he addressed the packed European Union Parliament in Brussels.

“I’m here in order to defend our people’s way home,” he told EU lawmakers, adding “We will not allow that.”

He said that Russia wants to return Europe to the xenophobia of the 1930s and 1940s. “The answer for us to that is no,” he said. “We are defending ourselves. We must defend ourselves.” Zelenskyy said Ukraine and the European Union are fighting together against Russia, which is “the most anti-European force” in the world. He also made a heartfelt appeal for his country to become part of the European Union during the address. “We want to come home to Europe,” said Zelensky. The Ukrainian President underlined that Ukraine shares values with Europe, rather than with Russia, which he said is trying to take Ukraine back in time. It was an emotional message designed to try to connect with EU parliamentarians.

The Ukraine President received a standing ovation before, during and after his speech to European lawmakers. He held up an EU flag after his address and the entire legislature stood in silence as the Ukrainian national anthem played.

Before Zelenskyy spoke, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said allies should consider “quickly, as a next step, providing long range systems” and fighter jets to Ukraine. Metsola said the response to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine “must be proportional to the threat, and the threat is existential.”

Zelenskyy’s high-profile pursuit of more Western military aid came as evidence mounted that Russia’s anticipated offensive around the anniversary of the invasion is starting to take shape.

The Kremlin’s forces “have regained the initiative in Ukraine and have begun their next major offensive” in the eastern Luhansk region, most of which is occupied by Russia, the Institute for the Study of War, said in its latest assessment.

“Russian forces are gradually beginning an offensive, but its success is not inherent or predetermined,” the US-based think tank said.

With inputs from agencies

