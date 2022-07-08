'Wonderful person, great democrat has passed away': World leaders pay tribute after assassination of Shinzo Abe

News of the shooting of Japan’s longest serving leader has cast a spotlight on political violence and gun culture in the country and elsewhere

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away after he was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to local media. World leaders past and present expressed their shock and sadness at Abe’s death

European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a “brutal and cowardly murder,” adding that a “wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away.”

A wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away. I mourn with his family, his friends and all the people of Japan. This brutal and cowardly murder of @AbeShinzo shocks the whole world. pic.twitter.com/ztSJnlDsi6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) July 8, 2022

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that it was “incredibly sad news” and said that Abe’s “global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many.”

Incredibly sad news about Shinzo Abe. His global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many. My thoughts are with his family, friends and the Japanese people. The UK stands with you at this dark and sad time. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) July 8, 2022

According to Reuters, Russia, which has had strained relations with Japan since Tokyo imposed sanctions in response to the Ukraine invasion, also sent its sympathies.

The Kremlin “strongly condemned” the killing, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Abe was a patriot who defended Tokyo’s interests at the negotiation table. Thanks to that, he had good relations with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the killing of Abe had left him "stunned and deeply sad." He expressed his condolences for Abe's family, "my colleague Fumio Kishida and our Japanese friends."

"We stand closely by Japan's side even in these difficult hours," he added.

Das tödliche Attentat auf @AbeShinzo macht mich fassungslos und tieftraurig. Mein tiefes Mitgefühl gilt seiner Familie, meinem Kollegen Fumio @kishida230 und unseren japanischen Freundinnen und Freunden. Wir stehen auch in diesen schweren Stunden eng an der Seite Japans. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) July 8, 2022

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US was "deeply concerned" by the shooting, while Rahm Emanuel, US Ambassador to Japan, called Abe "an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."

We are all saddened and shocked by the shooting of former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo. Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the U.S. The U.S. Government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, & people of Japan. — ラーム・エマニュエル駐日米国大使 (@USAmbJapan) July 8, 2022

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg tweeted that he was "deeply saddened by the heinous killing."

Deeply shocked by the heinous shooting of @AbeShinzo as he was addressing voters. My thoughts are with him and his family. #NATO stands with the people of our close partner #Japan and PM @kishida230. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) July 8, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted "our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Shocked and saddened by the tragic death of former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo. He was a great friend and ally to Australia. Deepest sympathies to his family and the people of Japan. We mourn with you. pic.twitter.com/ms9Va9OPN4 — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) July 8, 2022

Taiwan leader, Tsai Ing-wen, called Abe "a staunch friend of Taiwan's."

"He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations," she said in a Facebook post.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that deeply shocked by the heinous attack that Shinzo Abe suffered. He also stated that France stands alongside the people of Japan.

Profondément choqué par l’attaque odieuse dont Shinzo Abe a été victime. Pensées à la famille et aux proches d’un grand Premier ministre. La France se tient aux côtés du peuple japonais. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) July 8, 2022

