'Wonderful person, great democrat has passed away': World leaders pay tribute after assassination of Shinzo Abe

News of the shooting of Japan’s longest serving leader has cast a spotlight on political violence and gun culture in the country and elsewhere

FP Staff July 08, 2022 16:25:48 IST
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. AFP

Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away after he was shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, according to local media. World leaders past and present expressed their shock and sadness at Abe’s death

European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen called the attack a “brutal and cowardly murder,” adding that a “wonderful person, great democrat and champion of the multilateral world order has passed away.”

Outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted that it was “incredibly sad news” and said that Abe’s “global leadership through unchartered times will be remembered by many.”

According to Reuters, Russia, which has had strained relations with Japan since Tokyo imposed sanctions in response to the Ukraine invasion, also sent its sympathies.

The Kremlin “strongly condemned” the killing, said Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov. “Abe was a patriot who defended Tokyo’s interests at the negotiation table. Thanks to that, he had good relations with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the killing of Abe had left him "stunned and deeply sad." He expressed his condolences for Abe's family, "my colleague Fumio Kishida and our Japanese friends."

"We stand closely by Japan's side even in these difficult hours," he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the US was "deeply concerned" by the shooting, while Rahm Emanuel, US Ambassador to Japan, called Abe "an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States."

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg tweeted that he was "deeply saddened by the heinous killing."

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese tweeted "our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time."

Taiwan leader, Tsai Ing-wen, called Abe "a staunch friend of Taiwan's."

"He has supported Taiwan for many years and spared no effort to promote the progress of Taiwan-Japan relations," she said in a Facebook post.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted that deeply shocked by the heinous attack that Shinzo Abe suffered. He also stated that France stands alongside the people of Japan.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: July 08, 2022 16:25:48 IST

