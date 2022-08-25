Women's Equality Day: Wishes and quotes

With an aim to celebrate women’s empowerment and to remind the world about the strength of a lady, every year 26 August is celebrated as Women’s Equality Day

With an aim to celebrate women’s empowerment and to remind the world about the strength of a lady, 26 August is celebrated as Women’s Equality Day. It is worth remembering because, on this day in 1920, the United States gave women the right to vote, after the American constitution adopted the nineteenth amendment that prohibited the state from denying the right to vote to its citizen based on gender. This special day was first celebrated in 1973. Let’s take a look at some of the wishes and quotes by eminent personalities to commemorate the day.

Wishes:

If you limit a woman, then you are not a human. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

Rise above the norms of society and educate those who still think that women are inferior to men. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

Only a woman can understand another woman. Let the sisterhood blossom, Ladies! Happy Women’s Equality Day!

If you can fly up to the sky, I can go even high. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

We can get what we want, we don’t need anybody’s grant. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

A beautiful woman draws strength from troubles, smiles during distress, and grows stronger with prayers & hope. You are one of them. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Equality Day!

A woman can be anything she wants as long as she decides to never fear anyone. Happy Women’s Equality Day to all the strong women out there.

An equal world is an enabled world. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Equality Day!

We need to live in a culture that values and respects and looks up to and idolizes women as much as men. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

There is no limit to what we, as women can accomplish. Happy Women’s Equality Day!

The best protection any woman can have is courage. Wishing you a very Happy Women’s Equality Day!

All women are like the Full Circle: They have the power to create, Nurture, and Transform! Happy Women’s Equality Day!

Quotes:

“We must reject not only the stereotypes that others hold of us but also the stereotypes that we hold of ourselves.” ― Shirley Chisholm

“It took me quite a long time to develop a voice, and now that I have it, I am not going to be silent.” – Madeleine Albright

“No person is your friend who demands your silence, or denies your right to grow.” ― Alice Walker

“If women are expected to do the same work as men, we must teach them the same things.” – Plato, The Republic

“We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back.” ― Malala Yousafzai

“There’s something so special about a woman who dominates in a man’s world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.” – Rihanna

“I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.” ― Audre Lorde

“It is time that we all see gender as a spectrum instead of two sets of opposing ideals.” – Emma Watson

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made… It shouldn’t be that women are the exception.” ― Ruth Bader Ginsburg

“I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved.” – B. R. Ambedkar

“When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous.” ― Michelle Obama

