Women's Equality Day 2022: History, Significance and Celebrations; All you need to know

Women’s Equality Day is largely commemorated in the United States on 26 August to honour the women of America for gaining the constitutional right to vote. The day acknowledges the 1920 certification of the United States Constitution’s 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. It also highlights the ongoing efforts of women to achieve complete equality. Many organisations across the nation commemorate this day and strive arduously to give women equal chances in both education and jobs.

Women’s Equality Day Theme 2022:

This year, the theme for Women’s Equality Day is “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.”

History of Women’s Equality Day:

It was after a resolution put out by New York congresswoman Bella Abzug, that Women’s Equality Day was declared on 26 August. The proclamation granting American women the right to vote under the constitution was signed by the secretary of state Bainbridge Colby in 1920. On 26 August, 1970, women across the country staged the Women’s Strike for Equality. In 1971, Women’s Equality Day celebrations took place for the first time. It was established by Congress in 1973, and since then, every US president has made a proclamation establishing this day.

Significance of Women’s Equality Day:

The day celebrates the progress toward achieving gender equality in the socioeconomic system. It affirms women’s place in society and the advancement of the world as a result of the respect and opportunity attained by women. The day is marked by many organisations, libraries, businesses, NGOs, women’s welfare societies, and other institutions by planning activities and programmes that honour women’s advancements toward equality. The ongoing efforts of women to attain complete equality are highlighted on Women’s Equality Day.

Women’s Equality Day Celebrations:

Many women organisations hold seminars and workshops to discuss the concerns and difficulties that women in the nation face. Students learn about the struggle and challenging path that women had to travel to obtain the right to vote.

