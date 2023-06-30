MS Pervert: Women wanting to work with Bill Gates were asked if they had nudes, ever had an affair

According to The Wall Street Journal, female job candidates who applied for positions at the private office of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates were subjected to sexually explicit interrogations. These inquiries involved probing into their sexual histories, and consumption of pornography and involved several other inappropriate questions.

The purpose of these questions, which were administered by a security firm, seemed to be to assess the candidates’ susceptibility to blackmail, including questions about their previous drug use and extramarital affairs.

Inappropriate questions to filter out female candidates

The report states that some female candidates were asked about their involvement in extramarital affairs, their preferences regarding pornography, and whether they had nude photos of themselves or their partners on their mobile devices.

Additionally, certain candidates were questioned about engaging in activities such as “dancing for dollars,” which is another way of asking if they ever stripped for money. One candidate was asked about whether they had ever had an STD or a sexually transmitted disease.

It is worth noting that male applicants did not face such questioning, although the article suggests that it is possible that other male candidates may have been asked about their personal lives. The report however failed to mention what sort of questions did the male candidates get what degree those questions went,

Blame shifted to a third-party organisation

A spokesperson for Gates’ office expressed unawareness regarding the applicants being subjected to such questioning and stated that it would be unacceptable. They said, “This line of questioning would be unacceptable and a violation of Gates Ventures’ agreement with the contractor.”

The background checks were conducted by Concentric Advisors, a third-party contractor.

Bill Gates’ history of questionable behaviour

Be that as it may, Bill Gates has often been accused of having a reputation for questionable behaviour. Gates was often seen with disgraced US financier and human trafficker Jeffrey Epstein before his incarceration.

Gates has also been accused of having an affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova, something that Epstein tried blackmailing Gates with, in 2017.

After Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce in 2021, The New York Times came out with a report stating that Bill Gates had a long history of behaving inappropriately with several female staffers at Microsoft. NYT reported that on at least a few occasions, Gates pursued women who worked for him at Microsoft and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, quoting people with direct knowledge of his personal matters.

The NYT report also spoke to several current and former employees of Microsoft, the foundation and the firm that manages the Gates’s fortune, who said there were several incidents of Gates hitting on women, in a manner that created an uncomfortable workplace environment. The sources that NYT spoke to said that Gates was known for making clumsy approaches to women in and out of the office. His behaviour fueled widespread chatter among employees about his personal life.

However, some of the employees said that while they disapproved of his behaviour, it was not predatory in any way or at least perceived that way. Gates never pressured the women to submit to his advances for the sake of their careers, and he seemed to feel that he was giving the women the space to refuse his advances, they told NYT.

