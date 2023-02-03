In a landmark move, the famous Up Helly Aa fire festival was celebrated this year with the participation of women for the first time. Notably, this announcement by the Lerwick Up Helly Aa Committee came as a major breakthrough in lifting the long-standing rule that allowed only males to participate in the event. Just like every year, the ancient Viking festival was celebrated in Scotland’s Lerwick city on Tuesday, 31 January. With that said, several videos and pictures of the event are also going viral on social media showing girls from all age groups participating in the fire festival.

Notably, the festival which marks the end of the Christmas season, is celebrated in honour of the Scottish islands’ Viking past.

In a video shared by Now This News on Twitter, men and women were seen dressed in Vikings costumes and walking with fire torches in their hands. As stated in the video, the participation of women came as a part of a campaign for equality that began in the 1980s. “The Up Helly Aa festival marks the end of the Yule festival and it involves burning a replica Viking boat,” the post added.

Andrea Manson, Shetland councillor also spoke about the festival and said, “There is a buzz of excitement in the air this year. Because the lasses are getting to join in and at long last Lerwick has caught up with the countries Up Helly Aas, who have had the women and girls participating for many many years and we are all delighted to see that.”

Watch:

For the first time in 140+ years, the Shetland Islands’ Up Helly Aa Viking festival, an event celebrating the Scottish islands’ Norse heritage, was open to women to participate, too. Per Reuters, it’s the culmination of a campaign that started in the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/Kil2i8ef80 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 3, 2023

The post also had a caption giving out brief details about the festival. “For the first time in 140+ years, the Shetland Islands’ Up Helly Aa Viking festival, an event celebrating the Scottish islands’ Norse heritage, was open to women to participate, too. Per Reuters, it’s the culmination of a campaign that started in the 1980s,” the post read.

People have shared pictures and videos from the festival. Take a look:

Up Helly Aa is always more dramatic on a windy night #UpHellyAa #Shetland pic.twitter.com/bdImI7NpyI — Catherine Munro (@CatherineMMunro) February 1, 2023

Today was Shetland’s world famous Up-Helly-Aa festival. I haven’t been home for it in years, but it’s always incredible to see. Over 1,000 lit torches taller than I am being carried through the streets, followed by the jarl and his men burning the boat. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K04uE851Sj — The Scribbler CMB (@TheScribblerCMB) January 31, 2023

Some highlights fae da last 24 hours: Odin bless Up Helly Aa da guizers, acts, squads and halls, da endless supper, Jarl Squad, dances and fun. Playing da few final tunes with da lovely band was an added delight. (Fir me, sorry to everyone who had to hear me). 🥰🎉🍻🔥 pic.twitter.com/jfpy0publn — Marjolein Robertson (@MarjoleinR) February 1, 2023

The pictures and videos have also grabbed the attention of many social media users and amassed thousands of views.