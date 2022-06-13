Women brutally assaulted in Chinese restaurant, horrifying video sparks public anger

The Twitter thread has blown away the internet and left users stunned. It has also triggered public anger and people went on discussing systemic violence against Chinese women across all social media platforms

Surveillance camera footage showing some men assaulting a group of women in a restaurant has gone viral on the internet, raising questions on women's safety in China. Following the incident that happened in the northern city of Tangshan on Friday, two women suffered critical injuries and two sustained some minor damage. As per reports by local police, nine people have been identified and arrested in connection with the case.

In a couple of terrifying clips shared on Twitter, a group of women can be seen being sexually harassed by a man and when they restricted such behaviour, some other men rushed to the scene and went on attacking the women. The first footage shows a man entering the barbeque restaurant in northern China's Hebei province at around 2:40 am local time on Friday and placing his hands on the back of a woman who was enjoying food with her two companions.

1/ China's delusion of the safest country ，is exposed by a terrifying assault case against women.

4 men from Tangshan attacked 3 girls after they resisted the men's sexual harassment in a restaurant publicly. cctv video will b attached in the thread. pic.twitter.com/hv9dYXZj3N — 巴丢草 Badiucao (@badiucao) June 11, 2022

Then, the woman tries to push the man away by grabbing his wrist and is heard questioning him for the unwanted behaviour. The guy responds by slapping the woman in the face. The woman tries to hit the attacker with a glass bottle and it leads to mayhem between the two until some other men approach the scene inside the restaurant.

The other two women attempt to stop the men but they also can be seen being punched and kicked by them. Then the attackers grab her hair and drag her outside the restaurant. The group of men go on beating the woman lying on the ground and no visitor manages to stop them.

Along with the videos, one photograph of the injured woman has been shared which has caused outrage against gender-based violence among the people in China. As the caption suggests, the instance exposes the delusion of China being the safest country as several such incidents happen to the women in the country. The victims are reportedly in a stable condition now.

The Twitter thread has blown away the internet and left users stunned. It has also triggered public anger and people went on discussing systemic violence against Chinese women across all social media platforms. One of the users questioned the other visitors to the restaurant and commented, “That’s absolutely horrifying. Nobody did a thing to help, they just watched.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.