Woman grooms minor with alcohol, weed for sex; boy thinks ‘struck jackpot’, later reports to police

Canterbury (England): A court here last week handed a suspended jail-term of two years to a woman who admitted to having sexual relationship with a minor after making him consume alcohol and weed.

After inviting the 15-year-old to her home in Kent county allegedly to comfort her when she was unhappy, Nicole Lines, 28, served the kid alcohol and marijuana, reports suggest.

The boy then reported Lines to police, saying he felt “exploited” by her, after they started to get close, which made him feel like he had “struck the jackpot.”

As per the reports, Lines was sentenced to two years of suspended jail on January 13 at Canterbury Crown Court after she also admitted to three counts of possessing pornographic photos of a minor, as well as the supply and possession of a Class B substance.

Prosecutor Jai Patel spoke in court about how the teenager’s emotional stability deteriorated after consuming intoxicating substances, saying, “The relationship was quite emotional and unpredictable.”

Strangely, Judge Rupert Lowe didn’t find the woman’s behaviour ‘indicative of a predatory nature’ despite agreeing to fact that it was a ‘serious sexual offence’.

“It is apparent from the communications I’ve seen, you and he viewed yourselves as being in a romantic relationship that you both treasured, and his mother was going along with it,” he said to Lines as she sobbed in the court.

After having “plenty of intercourse,” obtaining drugs and alcohol, and feeling “in love,” Judge Lowe continued, the kid first believed “everything was terrific” and that he had “struck the jackpot.”

The court remarked, “He blames you, and fairly so, because you were an adult.

The youngster “knew what she was doing was wrong,” but Lines, who acknowledged having a sexual contact with him after being arrested, “continued coming to her.”

However, the court learned that Lines, who displayed signs of discomfort throughout the hearing, had grown up in foster care after experiencing a difficult childhood and has subsequently experienced major medical and mental health issues as a result.

She self-medicated with marijuana, alcohol, and MDMA, according to James Burke, who is pleading for leniency while arguing she was a “very vulnerable person herself.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.