Woman gets arrested on her 100th birthday; the reason will leave you surprised

Victoria Police took to their official Facebook page and broke the news with some photos from Bickenton’s 100th birthday celebration

We want to try several things just once in our lifetime. They can seem bizarre to others, but give much satisfaction to the individual. People can do anything and everything to tick all the boxes on their bucket list. One woman who just turned 100 years old, crossed off something unusual on her wish list. The woman, Jean Bicketon who is a former nurse, wanted to get arrested once in her lifetime. Her wish came true with the help of the Victoria Police.

Victoria Police took to their official Facebook page and broke the news with a couple of photos from Bickenton’s 100th birthday celebration. They have also explained the entire case and how they made it possible. In the caption, they asserted that they are pretty happy to make “these kinda arrests” successful.

After getting to know Bickenton’s wish, a three-officer team at Moe station was ready to step in to help check it off. They visited Narracan Gardens Residential Aged Care “whirling in lights and sirens, to make sure Jean’s birthday wishes were granted” and declared her “officially under arrest.” “Quickly briefing the residents about the event (to assure them that no one was in trouble), the officers gently placed handcuffs on Ms Bicketon declaring her ‘officially’ under arrest. “She did not resist,” the caption of the post further adds.

In one of the photographs, Bicketon is wearing a gorgeous pink dress and a tiara on her head while sharing a happy moment with the officers. In another one, she is posing with them in front of a police vehicle with handcuffs placed on her wrist. “According to Jean, it was one of the best celebrations, and we’re glad we could help grant the experience,” Victoria Police wrote, wishing her “a wonderful 100th birthday.”

Since being shared on 22 August, the post has garnered more than 1,000 likes. Numerous congratulatory messages have been pouring in the comment section. One user appreciated the efforts of the Victoria Police by saying, “That is real community policing, well done.” Another individual noted, “She’s just loving every moment. It’s an absolute delight to know Jean.”

What are your thoughts on this?

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.